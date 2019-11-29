Hailey Bieber shares never-before-seen wedding photo with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber expressed her gratitude for husband Justin Bieber by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their wedding on Thursday, in honour of Thanksgiving. The model took to Instagram to post a romantic black-and-white snap of herself and Justin kissing at their wedding reception, writing: "Thankful for the love of my life."

The gorgeous snap was taken on the couple's big day in September, and after Hailey changed out of her first lace wedding dress from Off-White in favour of her second silk wedding dress from Vera Wang. Friends including Khloe Kardashian couldn't resist commenting on the new photo, with the reality TV star writing: "Omg you guys are the cutest."

Justin and Hailey hosted their star-studded wedding on 30 September – one year after they legally tied the knot. Guests including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Katy Perry joined the couple for their wedding at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, where they toasted their marriage with personalised jewel-encrusted bottles of champagne, and posed for candid snaps in a photobooth.

Hailey Bieber shared a never-before-seen wedding photo for Thanksgiving

The newlyweds have since shared several special memories from their nuptials on social media, with Hailey wowing fans with her statement wedding style, including her cathedral-length veil that was embroidered with the words "Till death do us part".

One of their guests, Kris Jenner, let slip the theme of the couple's wedding when she revealed they had all been given a copy of the Nicholas Sparks novel The Notebook as part of a special gift upon arrival. Justin and Hailey reportedly even screened the 2004 movie - starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams - for their guests at their rehearsal dinner, which looked like it had been taken straight from the romantic film.

Just like the Biebers' wedding, The Notebook was filmed in South Carolina, with the Bear's Bluff Plantation providing the filming location for Noah's idyllic plantation house. It is located on Wadamalaw Island, around 100 miles away from the couple's five-star wedding venue.

