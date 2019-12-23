Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in the Jenny Packham dress that dreams are made of Wait until you see what she wore at their reception!

Hilary Duff has shared the first photos from her wedding to Matthew Koma – and it's what dreams are made of. The Lizzie McGuire star married her long-term partner in the garden at their home on Saturday 21 December, with the bride wearing a bespoke gown by Jenny Packham, who has long been one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion designers.

The elegant wedding dress was entirely custom-made for Hilary in London, and features a streamlined silhouette with cape-like sleeves that form a train with 100 buttons down the back. "There's a very modern shoulder. When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn't imagine wearing a big fluffy dress," Hilary told Vogue at her wedding dress fitting, revealing that she asked for her and Matthew's initials to be embroidered on the inside of the dress's skirt.

Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma on Saturday wearing a Jenny Packham wedding dress

Accessorised with Anita Ko earrings and a diamond and pearl Jennifer Behr headband, with her hair combed back into soft waves, it was a modern and stylish look from Hilary, and fitting for their winter wedding.

The bride admitted that not only had she considered what she wanted to feel like on her big day when developing the dress, but she also wanted to "honour" her fiancé Matthew's taste too. "Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honour that," she said. "I really want to feel like myself, but also how I envisioned he would see me. The end result of what we came up with, with Jenny, is exactly how I wanted him to see me. I think it’s how he would envision what I would look like as a bride. It’s really special."

Hilary later changed into a gold sequin co-ord for their reception

But it wasn't the only outfit Hilary wore on her big day; the 32-year-old also shared some fun photobooth photos with her fans on Instagram Stories, showing how she had changed into a gold sequin co-ord consisting of a strappy crop top and flared high-waisted trousers, with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail.

Hilary and Matthew announced their engagement in May, after two years of dating. The couple are parents to daughter Banks, one, while Hilary also shares her son Lucas with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

