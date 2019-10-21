Hailey Bieber reveals the hidden detail on her wedding dress – and an inside look at their reception The bride has shared more details about her wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the design process behind her Off-White wedding dress, and revealed the hidden details on her dreamy gown. The model, who married Justin Bieber in September, said she had always wanted to collaborate with Virgil Abloh on her gown rather than opt for a traditional wedding dress designer.

"From day one, I said I wanted Virgil," Hailey told Vogue. "I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer. I just feel like my style and my street style is such a part of who I am, and Virgil has always been in my corner since the beginning."

The design process began a year before the couple's wedding, with ten people creating Hailey's stunning off-the-shoulder wedding dress, and a further ten working on her gown. And while the "Till death do us part" veil has commanded a lot of attention – and debate over whether it featured a spelling mistake – the dress featured more hidden details that have previously gone unnoticed.

Hailey shared a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding dress fitting

Off-White women's head designer Sabrina Mandelli revealed that the lace gown featured some of the brand's signature symbols, including arrows, alongside classic floral embroidery. "To make something really classical with some symbols that are of the street, that’s why this is Off-White," she said.

Justin and Hailey's wedding planner Mindy Weiss, meanwhile, shared a first look inside the couple's incredible wedding reception at Montage Palmetto Bluffs in an Instagram post at the weekend. Guests including Katy Perry, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner dined at long banquet tables lined with candles and plants, with dramatic botanical installations hanging overhead.

Mindy Weiss gave a look inside Justin and Hailey's wedding reception

"So blessed to have become friends with these two soul mates. We had a lot of fun planning the wedding together," Mindy captioned the photo, alongside another official portrait of the bride and groom on their big day.

