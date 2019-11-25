Snow-covered landscapes, Christmas holidays, leap year celebrations and Valentine's day are just some of the reasons why winter is one of the most romantic times of year. So much so that it is one of the most popular times to get engaged. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement at the end of November in 2017, Meghan's engagement ring has continued to be one of the most memorable royal ring designs.

Prince Harry presented Meghan with a bespoke ring made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty The Queen. The trilogy ring boasts a large central cushion-cut diamond from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, flanked on either side by two smaller diamonds that belonged to his late mother Princess Diana. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry explained to the BBC shortly after the couple announced their engagement.

It is this level of personalisation that diamond expert and CEO of WP Diamonds, Andrew Brown, believes will be most important for those picking out engagement rings in 2020. A thoughtful, one-of-a-kind ring tailor-made for that special someone is the top ring trend for the upcoming year, according to Andrew. So the Duchess may have started yet another trend - it wouldn't surprise us considering she is now a huge fashion icon!

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that her ring sported a slightly different band to the one her husband originally gave her. The plain gold band had been replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band, but it is not known when the change was made. This ties in with another of Andrew's predicted ring trends in 2020 - collaborating on the design. For an engagement ring to stand the test of time, it has got to be admired and loved by the person wearing it. Many seek the input of their other half when making this huge decision, which we imagine is what happened in Harry and Meghan's case.

