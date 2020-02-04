Marks & Spencer is selling bridesmaid dresses for just £6 – get in quick! Brides-to-be should pay a visit to their local M&S sale, pronto

We're always looking for ways to save cash when wedding planning, from bagging gorgeous high street wedding dresses to cutting costs on your stationery, but it doesn't get much better than this! Thrifty shoppers have discovered bridesmaid dresses reduced to just £6 at Marks & Spencer, which could help brides-to-be to kit out their wedding party on even the tightest of budgets.

The dresses were spotted in the Marks & Spencer Freeport branch in Stoke-on-Trent by users of the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, and were available in multiple sizes in universally-flattering shades of black, blush pink and dove grey. They appear to be the high street store's multi-way dresses, which are floor-length gowns that can be tied in several different ways to suit all of your bridesmaids' figures and styles. Unfortunately, the dresses don't appear to be available online, so shoppers should try to get down to their nearest store as soon as possible if they want to bag a bargain.

There are lots of great deals on offer for budget-conscious brides at the moment; Debenhams shocked shoppers when it was revealed that wedding dresses had been reduced to as little as £20 each in its stores which were closing down in January. Meanwhile, brides will be able to snap up designer wedding dresses from labels including Galia Lahav, Pronovias and Rosa Clara from £49 in the Brides Do Good one-day sample sale on 15 February.

And that's not all; high-street stores including Warehouse and Oasis have started making their debut in bridalwear, launching beautiful wedding dresses that look far more expensive than they cost, with many gowns costing £300 or less. Who says getting hitched needs to break the bank?!

