13 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

Is bridesmaid dress shopping getting all a bit overwhelming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Whether you’re seeking floor-length silky gowns for your maids or fabulous sparkly numbers, we’ve got the very best round-up of bridesmaid dresses on the high street - plus, they are affordable too!

Whistles bridesmaid dresses for 2021

Contemporary bridesmaid dresses that are the epitome of understated elegance can be found at Whistles.

Ensure your girls look chic from head to toe with this navy beauty, complete with square neckline and suitably swishy split.

Maria bridesmaid dress, £199, Whistles

Bardot sleeves, a sultry split and a pastel shade that is perfect for your "something blue".

Lucy bridesmaid dress, £199, Whistles

ASOS bridesmaid dresses for 2021

A world of fabulous bridesmaid dresses awaits at ASOS and you can find everything you could have ever dreamt of there.

The elegant green colour pared with chic pleated bodice and pretty button details makes this bridesmaid dress a real winner.

ASOS Design bridesmaid pleated dress, £75, ASOS

From the Bridgerton-style sleeves to the unique rust shade, this choice is all about turning heads.

Puff sleeve bridesmaid dress, £42, ASOS

Ghost bridesmaid dresses for 2021

Fall for luxury fabrics and elegant styles at Ghost.

A midi-length dress that screams bridal cool – we adore the flutter sleeves ruched bust and delicately frilled hemline.

Bluebell bridesmaid dress, £149, Ghost

Monsoon bridesmaid dresses for 2021

You can rely on Monsoon gowns to be pretty, wearable and made from the finest of fabrics.

There are no prizes for guess why this gown is a best-seller – the embroidered flowers make a striking statement and the grey tone is oh-so chic.

Clemence bridesmaid dress, £170, Monsoon

Your besties will shine like diamonds in this shimmering number from Monsoon. It’s fully lined and has angel sleeves, V-neckline and fitted waist.

Holly embellished bridesmaid dress, £170, Monsoon

Coast bridesmaid dresses for 2021

Classic brides will be familiar with Coast's sophisticated elegance – we love the bridesmaid options.

Dress your besties in a statement dress that will look incredible in photos.

Tiered maxi bridesmaid dress, £119, Coast

A pleated style that's flattering on everyone, and it comes in six sublime shades.

Pleated maxi bridesmaid dress, £119, Coast

John Lewis bridesmaid dresses for 2021

John Lewis is the ultimate high-street destination to see a wide selection from lots of leading brands.

We love this vintage-inspired style with pretty embroidery and flattering mid-length.

Beaded bridesmaid dress, £290, Adrianna Papell at John Lewis

The mint shade will grab your guests' attention and the ruffles add a flirty touch.

Aurelia bridesmaid dress, £120, Phase Eight at John Lewis

River Island bridesmaid dresses for 2021

A fun and edgy brand – the perfect place to come to pick up a non-conventional bridesmaid gown.

A look you'd usually see on the catwalks, this one-shoulder glitter gown is perfect if you want your maids to glow.

One shoulder bridesmaid dress, £75, River Island

New Look bridesmaid dresses for 2021

A trusty fave on the high street with a continual rotation of lovely trendy dresses

This sweet dress ticks all of the boxes with its satin material, blush shade and billowing sleeves.

Satin bridesmaid dress, £29.99, New Look

