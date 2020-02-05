Congratulations to Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt, who has announced her engagement to Kevin Kilbrane. The couple, who have been dating for just two months after being partnered together on Dancing on Ice in October, confirmed the happy news on Instagram, with Brianne sharing a photo showing the happy couple moments after Kevin popped the question. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

Brianne Delcourt shared a video of Kevin Kilbrane's proposal

She also shared a video of the moment Kev proposed, taken by onlookers at a nearby table in the restaurant. Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."

The happy couple are engaged after a whirlwind two-month romance

Canada-born Brianne and Kevin were revealed to have started dating in December after being partnered up on the skating show. Their DOI journey came to an end at the weekend, when they became the fourth couple to be eliminated from the show. Brianne has hit the headlines with her past relationships, having previously dated her Dancing On Ice celebrity partners Matt Lapinskas and Sam Attwater, as well as Danny Young, who was partnered with Frankie Poultney. Brianne is a mother to a three-year-old daughter Gracie, while Kevin has two daughter, Elise, 16, and Isla, 14, with his ex-wife Laura, from who he separated in 2011 after 12 years of marriage.