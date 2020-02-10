There were no Monday blues for Charley Webb at the start of the week, as the Emmerdale actress celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Wolfenden. The Debbie Dingle actress took to Instagram to mark the special day, and posted a picture of her wedding ring. In the caption, Charley also made a sweet reference to her baby son Ace, seven months, writing: "2 years on and another baby in the mix. 10.02.2018." Charley and Matthew are also parents to sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, four, who were both present at their parents' star-studded nuptials. The event was attended by many of their co-stars, including Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb celebrated her second wedding anniversary on Monday

Charley is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale while she takes care of the couple's three young children. In the ITV soap, her character Debbie left the village to start a new life in Scotland, after Dingle matriarch Lisa Dingle left her a garage there in her will. The star recently admitted she didn't have any plans to go back just yet. Speaking to The Sun at the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough in January, Charley said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game. It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment." The doting mum didn't rule out having another baby in the future either, adding: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Charley married Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden in February 2018

Matthew, meanwhile, joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018 before announcing they were expecting their third child in February 2019.

Since their wedding, Charley and Matthew have welcomed a third son, Ace

Charley is known for sharing snaps of her three sons with her followers, and often asks them for advice on parenting. In January, the doting mum shared a sweet post about how she found putting her baby son, Ace, to bed on New Year's eve "emotional". Taking once again to Instagram, the proud mum posted a clip where she spoke quietly to the camera about her youngster. She said: "So Ace is going down for the last night in 2019, the year he was born, that feels so weird - and it's the end of the decade. My little bubba." She captioned the video: "Meant to post this last night. I always feel so emotional putting the kids to bed on NY."

