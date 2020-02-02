5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt The pro skater first joined the show in 2010

Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt is one of the pro skaters on the hit ITV show, and has been adored by fans since joining the DOI family in 2010. The 38-year-old is currently dancing with former footballer Kevin Kilbane. Since their time on the show, the pair have confirmed that they are now a real-life item. But how much do you know about Brianne? Here's some fun facts you need to know about the pro skater…

How old is Brianne?

The blonde beauty was born 2 February 1981, making her 38. She will be celebrating her 39th on next weekend's show! Let's hope she makes it through the next round…

WATCH: Dancing on Ice proposal

Where is she from?

Brianne was born in Ontario, Canada. It's believed she started to have ice skating lessons when she was just a two-year-old girl. The Canadian star has since toured the world with the sport and has represented Canada as an international competitor.

READ: 5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane

Relationships

The pro skater has dated a few of her previous Dancing on Ice partners, including Matt Lapinskas and Sam Attwater. But now, she seems to have found happiness with Kevin. Despite her history of dating skating partners, Brianne has insisted that Kevin isn't part of a pattern and is nothing like her previous boyfriends. She has described him as "perfect" and her "best friend". During Friday's Lorraine, Kevin gushed: "When we first met four months ago, everything happened very quickly, it absolutely did. I certainly knew straight away that was it, yeah." He added: "Everything's been great, everything's gone really well."

Children

Brianne is also a mum-of-one and recently celebrated her daughter's third birthday. Although information on her child's father is kept private, Brianne will often post adorable pictures of her little one on social media.

MORE: Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt open up about finding love on the show

Has she won Dancing on Ice?

The professional first joined the series in 2010 where she reached third place with Hollyoaks actor Keiron Richardson. The following year, she was crowned victorious with EastEnders actor Sam Attwater. In 2013, Brianne finished as a runner-up with Matt Lapinskas.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.