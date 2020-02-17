Disney is releasing a line of wedding dresses to make you feel like a princess on your big day Get your own fairytale ending with these new Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses

If you've always dreamed of having a big fairytale wedding with your very own Prince Charming, Disney's new line of wedding dresses will help to transform you into a princess when you get your 'happily ever after'. A bridal boutique has collaborated with Disney to create 16 stunning wedding dresses inspired by all your favourite Disney Princesses, including Cinderella, Ariel, Belle and Sleeping Beauty.

Designed to "capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters", the dresses will debut during New York Fashion Week in April and go on sale shortly afterwards in sizes 0 to 30, and ranging from $1,200 (£919) to $2,500 (£1,916), so every bride can have her princess moment. Those with a bigger budget will love the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum collection, which features seven dresses that are priced up to $10,000 (£7,664).

Disney's wedding dresses are inspired by Disney Princesses including Belle (Images: Disney)

"So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement. "Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honoured to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

The line of 16 wedding dresses will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April

While we will have to wait until April to see the collection in real-life, illustrations released by Disney have given a glimpse at the stunning designs, including an elegant ball gown inspired by Beauty and the Beast's leading lady, Belle, and a figure-hugging bandeau wedding dress for fans of The Little Mermaid's Ariel, with a dramatic mermaid tail, of course.

One of the dresses is inspired by Ariel from The Little Mermaid

However, there's a catch. The gowns will only be stocked in select bridal boutiques across North America, with the platinum collection sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal boutiques in New York and Toronto, so you may have to travel across the pond to get your hands on one. But to be a Disney Princess for the day, it's totally worth it – right?

