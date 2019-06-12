David Beckham and his dad Ted reflect on their relationship ahead of Father's Day The pair open up about fatherhood ahead of Father's Day

There's no denying that the Beckham family have a strong bond, so much so that David Beckham and his dad Ted have teamed up in a new video ahead of Father's Day on Sunday. The father-and-son duo reflected on the joys of being a parent as they shared sweet stories and old anecdotes, with Ted revealing just how proud he is of his football star son. "You've turned out exactly how I want you," he said in the video for Haig Club.

Speaking about his childhood, David shared: "The moment I got home from school, I'd turn around to you and say, 'Let's go to the park or let's go out in the garden.' And you never said no to me." The 44-year-old, who is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham, is a doting dad to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. "When you actually become a parent, it changes you in so many different ways," he explained, to which Ted replied: "You just want to be with them. It does make you grow up and feel special."

Filmed at The Lore of the Land, a London-based pub owned by good friend Guy Ritchie, whilst enjoying a Haig Club whisky cocktail, David opened up about the moment he first became a dad in 1999. "I remember the moment when Brooklyn was born, I slept with my head against the door because I was so worried that someone was going to come in," he confessed. "I don't think that ever changes, you always worry about them." Agreeing, Ted then remarked: "That's a part of being parents. What I'm chuffed about with your boys is how polite they are."

"The thing that is important to me is being present with them," explained David. "When I'm home is taking them to school every morning." Meanwhile, in July, David and his wife Victoria will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. Although their busy careers require them both to jet set around the world and spend a lot of time apart, David and Victoria prioritise quality time together with their children, and often enjoy romantic date nights when they can.

Both Victoria and David take it in turns to look after their offspring, and speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit in 2018, the Spice Girls star credited her husband for helping with her work life balance. "I have the support of an incredible husband," she said. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

