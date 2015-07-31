David Beckham and Brad Pitt lead A-list guests at Guy Ritchie's wedding

David Beckham and Brad Pitt were among the guests who attended the star-studded wedding of Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley on Thursday. With the sun shining over the couple's sprawling English estate, invitees including Henry Cavill, Jason Statham and his girlfriend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jemima Khan mingled before gathering to watch Guy and Jacqui exchange their vows in an outdoor ceremony, stood beneath a magnificent flower arch.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR A FULL WEDDING GALLERY

David Beckham chats to fellow guests and Guy and Jacqui's wedding PHOTO: Instagram

Jacqui looked exquisite in an ivory lace dress, a halo of summer flowers in her hair. One photo shows her ahead of her marriage to Guy, smiling broadly as she stands with his two sons from his previous marriage to Madonna: Rocco, 14, and nine-year-old David. For the men, cream suits seemed to be the order of the day; Guy and a number of his guests, including David and Brad, wore light-coloured suits for the occasion, with the groom also donning a matching hat.

Brad and David joined by fellow guest Luca Calvani. Photo: Instagram/@lucalvani

Guy and Jacqui decided on a festival theme for their wedding. On the morning of the ceremony, a giant marquee and a number of white tents and cabins were set up on the grounds of their Ashcombe House estate.