Charley Webb paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother Helen on Saturday, admitting she wouldn't be the person she is today without her. The Emmerdale actress shared a beautiful throwback snap of her wedding to co-star Matthew Wofenden, in which Helen is making the final adjustments to Charley's stunning veil, and opened up about how her father's sudden death when she was 14 meant her mum had to quickly become two parents. "Everyone’s Mum means the world to them because you only ever get one Mum," Charley wrote. "I’m the baby of the family and that meant she always treated me like I’m about 5. Even now at 32. When I was 14 we lost my Dad very suddenly, he was so young and so was I."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb dances the night away at her mum's 70th birthday

Charley added: "From that day, my Mum instantly became 2 parents. She had to take on both roles whilst also grieving the loss of her husband. I’ll never forget how strong she was for us all. I started working 6 weeks after we lost him and she was there every step of the way, encouraging me to follow my dreams and be the best person I can be. She’s always taught me to be kind and treat others the way you want to be treated. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her xxx."

Charley Webb married Matthew Wolfenden in 2018

Charley and Matthew celebrated their second wedding anniversary in February, with the actress sharing a close-up photo of her beautiful diamond and sapphire wedding ring on Instagram in honour of the occasion. In the caption, Charley also made a sweet reference to their baby son Ace, seven months, writing: "2 years on and another baby in the mix. 10.02.2018." Charley and Matthew are also parents to sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, four, who were both present at their parents' star-studded nuptials.

MORE: Charley Webb's fans amazed by how young her gorgeous mum looks

Charley's mum Helen recently celebrated her 70th

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb enjoys day out with co-stars Lucy Pargeter and Emma Atkins

The couple had surprised guests who believed they were attending Charley's 30th birthday party in 2018 by revealing that they were actually getting married. The event was attended by many of their co-stars, including Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, and Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.