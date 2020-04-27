Princess Eugenie celebrated her 10th anniversary with Jack Brooksbank last week and, to mark the occasion, is asking for fans to send her a photo and message about their loved ones to share on her Instagram account. There are no prerequisites: Eugenie says you can be living with your other half or not, or perhaps you are working for the NHS and are therefore unable to spend a lot of time at home with your partner.

SEE: Take a look back at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks' wedding in photos

"Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today… and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time," she captioned a photo of herself and Jack on their anniversary. "If you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days." True to her word, Eugenie has since shared several posts from followers.

SEE: 15 celebrity couples whose weddings have been affected by coronavirus

@Staunton_thomas sent in a message to his other half Kim with a photo of the pair on holiday: "My husband Kim and I are celebrating our 10-year anniversary too, on Saturday. We met in Barcelona in 2010 and got married last year in June… He still makes me laugh every day and we are so lucky to be 'doing life' together, especially during lockdown etc."

@Patriciarenno and her husband are both working on the frontline to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, and sent Eugenie a photo of them together at their hospital. "We are both anaesthesiologists here in Brasil, working in our hospital to help fight this pandemic. And although it was not the celebration we imagined, we know our day was special because we were helping others together as a couple!"

Princess Eugenie will continue to share more posts over "the next few days".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share first kiss as a married couple

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.