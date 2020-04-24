Princess Eugenie shared some beautiful new photos on Friday evening to mark her 10th anniversary with Jack Brooksbank. Despite celebrating their milestone in lockdown, the couple looked blissfully happy as they posed for selfies in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where they are staying with Eugenie's mother and father, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Captioning the sweet images, the royal also asked for her followers to send her how they are celebrating a special occasion while self-isolating, promising to share their messages on her Instagram Stories. She wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating ten years together

Royal fans were so pleased to see the happy couple feature on Eugenie's feed, with many commenting on how happy they both looked in the images. One said: "Happy 10th anniversary to you. Wonderful, it is a beautiful initiative." Another simply said: "Love the pic!" While a third added: "Aw, that's a lovely photo."

Eugenie and Jack married on Friday 12 October in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The day was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor once again to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

The couple married in October 2019

Of course, Eugenie's arrival was one of the biggest moment from the wedding, with the royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

Other big moments included the arrival of Sarah Ferguson with maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, and the sweet bridal party, who included Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy.

