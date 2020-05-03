Joe Wicks shares look inside stunning wedding album as he gushes over 'beautiful' wife Rosie

Joe Wicks paid wife Rosie the sweetest tribute at the weekend as he revealed that she would be taking over his P.E. class on Monday while he recovers from his latest hand operation.

The fitness guru told his 3.6 million fans that while he rests, his wife, who doesn't feel 100 per cent comfortable taking over, will be leading the session, something he will forever be grateful for.

"I've had to call in a supply teacher for Monday's #pewithjoe," he told his followers on Saturday. "It's my beautiful wife Rosie. She's kindly agreed to come on the live stream with me to demonstrate the moves as I really need to let my hand rest for a few days now I've had the wires removed."

He added: "It's totally out of her comfort zone so I've got so much love and respect for her right now. She's always there for me when I need her the most and she knows how much it means to me that I don't let anyone down with these daily workouts. I'll still be leading the session and coaching you all but Rosie will be demonstrating the exercises for you. Let's wish her good luck on her debut PE class. #SupplyTeacher #substituteteacher #TeachingAssistant #HottestTeacherEver."

The sweet tribute was written alongside a fun wedding snap of the pair taken on top of a carousel. And it seems that sharing that lovely picture from their big day brought wonderful memories back, which made Joe post three more photos in his stories.

One of them shows the couple kissing after saying their vows in their woodland ceremony. In another one, the couple are being showered with confetti as they exit their ceremony. "Always by my side in life," Joe wrote across it.

The last image, in black-and-white, shows the pair holding hands as they celebrate that they are husband and wife.

Joe and Rosie married in June 2019, on one of the hottest days of the year. At the time, the nation's P.E. teacher shared footage of their festival-style wedding on social media, with guests enjoying going on the many fairground rides that had been hired out for the occasion.

Reflecting on the special day at the time, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine." The personal trainer continued: "We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, a G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again."