Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano di Prima announces decision to postpone wedding

Strictly's Graziano di Prima has revealed he and fiancée Giada Lini have been forced to postpone their dream wedding until next year because of the coronavirus breakout.

Announcing the news on Saturday morning, the dancer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him proposing to Giada onstage last year: "One year ago since I proposed to @giada.lini to be my future wife. Unfortunately due to the current worldwide situation Giada and I decided to postpone our wedding day to the next year."

He added: "We are so sorry for that but wouldn't be possible to celebrate in the best way this year so we decide to celebrate with more love and joy our dream wedding next year!"

WATCH: Graziano di Prima proposes to girlfriend Giada

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, the dancer revealed he and Giada were looking forward to their summer nuptials and revealed they had already settled on the location, venue and guest list. "I said 'we're going to be busy so we need time to plan', so we were in Sicily and we found the location [and] we found the restaurant," he said.

The 26-year-old, who was born and raised in Italy, explained that the couple were going to tie the knot in a church in Sicily. "I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town," he said, adding: "I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up." Graziano continued: "In April, I'm going to Sicily to find the last few things and then in July it's happening! I can't believe it, it was so far but now it's [only] months [away]."

Talking about the wedding guest list, Graziano explained at the time: "There's going to be a lot [of people], because my family is huge in Sicily." He continued: "Some of our friends going to come from England, [Giada] has family in Venice so they're going to come to Sicily, and obviously it's July, and summer in Sicily is beautiful."