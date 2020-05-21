Coronation Street's Alison King forced to cancel destination wedding due to coronavirus The Carla Connor actress had been due to marry in Greece

Alison King has reportedly been forced to cancel her wedding to fiancé David Stuckley due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Coronation Street star, who plays Carla Connor in the ITV soap, had been planning to tie the knot in Greece at the end of May, but the couple have been left with no choice but to cancel amid the current lockdown and travel restrictions preventing both them and their guests from getting there.

The 46-year-old was believed to have chosen to marry on one of the Greek islands as it is one of her favourite holiday destinations, and no doubt she and David will be keen to resume their wedding plans as soon as they can.

Alison King and her fiance David Stuckley have been forced to cancel their wedding

The couple have been dating since 2018 after being introduced by their personal trainer, and David now lives with Alison and her daughter Daisy. Alison shares her daughter with Coronation Street sound technician Adam Huckett, who she started dating in 2007 and became engaged to in 2011, before splitting up the following year.

David proposed to Alison in August 2019 during a Mediterranean cruise, just days after they celebrated their one-year anniversary. They are among thousands of disappointed couples who have had to change their wedding plans during the coronavirus pandemic, including EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton, who had been due to marry her fiancé Ben in New York this summer.

Alison got engaged to David on holiday in August 2019

Louisa recently revealed she is still hopeful the nuptials may go ahead, however, other famous faces including Princess Beatrice, James Middleton and Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima have all been forced to cancel their own weddings.

Meanwhile, Strictly dancer Amy Dowden recently told HELLO! she still doesn't know if her July wedding to fiancé Ben Jones will go ahead. "I don't want to put family members at risk, and I want people to have plenty of advance notice if we do change the date. A lot of the Strictly lot will start booking tours for next year, so if we change it, I need to let people know," she said.

