Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel on 27 May 2017, and to mark their third anniversary yesterday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of three never-before-seen Polaroid photos from their big day. It included one of Evan and Miranda wearing her wedding dress and veil, inspired by Grace Kelly, another of the couple taking a selfie in the same spot, and a third candid shot of the couple at their evening reception, with Miranda in a second, bandeau style dress. She captioned the post, "Happy anniversary."

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Evan's mansion in California, with an estimated 45 guests consisting of family and close friends, and Miranda even cooked and served the dinner.

WATCH: Miranda Kerr welcomes baby boy

"One of my favourite dinner dishes is my slow roast organic chicken with turmeric, lemon and garlic," she said in a recent interview with Australian beauty website Beauticate. "It holds a special place in my heart because I cooked it and served it at our wedding – I really wanted, as his wife, to be the one to cook the first meal he ate as my husband."

Miranda and Evan now have two sons: Hart, two, and Myles, eight months, while Miranda also shares her eldest son Flynn, nine, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Speaking to Vogue, she opened up about motherhood and said, "Parenting three boys is definitely a juggle, but I'm so in love with them. Flynn is very independent and helpful. When I had Hart, my second son, it felt quite manageable having Flynn and a little one, whereas since having my third son, Myles, there are now three kids and two were under two, so it's obviously been more intense. Luckily, Myles is such a calm, sweet baby, and his brothers absolutely dote on him."

