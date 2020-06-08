Amanda Holden married her husband Chris Hughes on 10 December 2008, after the pair met in Los Angeles in 2003 and started dating in 2004. That's an impressive 17 years of life that they have spent together, and yet the spark seems stronger than ever. In a recent interview, the Britain's Got Talent judge sang her praises for her spouse to the Daily Star Sunday, saying, "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the bulls**t and keeps me sane. I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."

Even lockdown can't conquer Amanda and Chris' love. "This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving." She added, "You'd never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great. I'm blessed having Chris as well because he's such a laugh, he's like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about."

Amanda Holden says Chris is "such a laugh"

Joking aside, Amanda has also spoken out about Chris supporting her during the hard times, including a devastating stillbirth. In 2019, she opened up to HELLO! and said, "He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things. He's a proper bloke who looks after me."

And on their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018, Amanda posted a photo of the couple with a caption that brought tears to our eyes. "10 years ago today this man made me the happiest girl in the world by marrying me. We have been together for 15 years and this weekend we celebrated 10 years of marriage with our closest friends (some were missing). Life has thrown us some challenges but we have loved and laughed each other through them. Here's to the next chapter #unbreakable. I bloody love you Chrispy."

Now, the pair are proud parents to their two daughters Hollie and Alexa, who also play a part in keeping their love alive, and recently staged an Indian takeaway 'date night' for Amanda and Chris, complete with a campervan in their driveway. "So tonight was the first time Chris has dinner out (in the campervan in the driveway)! Our beautiful girls decorated it," Amanda captioned the photo.

