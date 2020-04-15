Amanda Holden is beating the coronavirus lockdown blues in the best way possible: by wearing her wedding dress to do her daily household chores. In a recent Instagram post, the Britain's Got Talent judge got dressed up in the champagne-coloured Elie Saab wedding gown she wore on her big day, complete with lace overlay, sequin detailing and low back, and got to the task of mowing her lawn. Why? Why not, it seems.

SEE: Take a look back at Amanda Holden's beautiful wedding day

"Nice day for a good mowing! #lockdown #stayathome," she captioned her post. "Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me… unusual things you can do in a #weddingdress tag me and @thisisheart #wecandoit." She even finished the look with a tiara, though she opted against the veil that she wore on her wedding day – no doubt for practical reasons.

SEE: Amanda Holden takes the bins out wearing a pink sequinned gown during coronavirus lockdown

Amanda Holden watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in her own bridal dress

This isn't the first time Amanda has reworn her wedding dress – the TV star previously took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day as an opportunity to get her own bridal gown out to wear as she watched the ceremony from the comfort of her own home. She shared a photo of herself on the day wearing the dress with a pair of Converse trainers and a glass of champagne in hand.

On her 10th wedding anniversary, Amanda also wore another wedding gown. This one was a full-length silk ivory style designed by Caroline Castigliano, and we can only hope that Amanda's new project means she'll be giving us a second look at it. Whatever she does, we're sure it'll be in style – last week she took the bins out wearing a pink floor-length sequined gown and a pair of stilettos. Because apparently there really is no reason not to dress up…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden transforms daughter Hollie's hair during coronavirus lockdown

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.