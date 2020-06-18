Disney's wedding dress line has launched and they're even more beautiful than we imagined The dream dresses for your Happily Ever After

Many brides want to feel like a princess on their big day, and who better to take inspiration from than the Disney Princesses? From Cinderella to Sleeping Beauty, brides-to-be can now find their fairytale wedding dress as part of Disney's new collaboration with Allure Bridals.

Designed to "capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters", the collection was announced in February and is now available to buy – and they're even more beautiful than we thought.

The Ariel gown, inspired by The Little Mermaid, features a gorgeous mermaid silhouette with soft tulle and organza, and pearlised beads draped across the back. Meanwhile, the slim-fitting Pocahontas gown is layered in all-over cotton lace, with a sweetheart neckline and detailed spaghetti straps.

The Ariel gown is inspired by The Little Mermaid

The collection is available in sizes 0 to 30, and ranging from $1,200 (£919) to $2,500 (£1,916), so every bride can have her princess moment. Those with a bigger budget will love the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum collection, which features seven dresses that are priced up to $10,000 (£7,664).

"So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a statement.

The Pocahontas gown features all-over lace

"Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. We are honoured to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

Unfortunately, the gowns are currently only stocked in select bridal boutiques across North America, with the platinum collection sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal boutiques in New York and Toronto, but we'll be holding out hope that they launch in the UK and Europe soon.

The collection is available exclusively in North America

In the meantime, these beautiful high street wedding dresses will prove that you don't need to splurge to get your Happily Ever After.

