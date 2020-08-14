Cressida Bonas married her long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony in July, and she has now shared the first photo from inside their honeymoon.

It's not clear where Cressida and Harry are staying, but the coronavirus pandemic means that it is likely in Europe. The rustic aesthetic of the photo's backdrop and the fact that France has only today been added to the quarantine list amid COVID-19 both suggest that the couple may, however, have chosen this as their destination.

Cressida posed on a set of concrete steps in front of an outhouse designed with exposed brick walls, a wooden door and wooden window frames. There are two green sun loungers seen in the background, which we imagine overlook a swimming pool. The home seems to be situated on a mountainous area, with various hills and trees.

Cressida captioned the snap, "Happiness in the woods," along with emojis of stars and a tree.

Cressida and Harry got engaged in August 2019

No doubt, the newlyweds will have had plans for a more lavish honeymoon had the coronavirus travel guidelines permitted, and they will surely hope to realise them once it is possible to do so.

They were also forced to rethink their original wedding plans amid the pandemic, and Cressida and Harry wound up exchanging vows in front of only a handful of guests.

That said, Cressida previously opened up about her intentions for a low-key ceremony during an interview with ES Magazine, so their final celebrations may not have been world's apart from their initial arrangements. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

