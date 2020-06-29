Cressida Bonas reveals glimpse inside cosy home office

Cressida Bonas has given fans more looks inside her home than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic, and this weekend she also unveiled a glimpse at her home office. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of a chick she had rescued at her home which she filmed in the room, and revealed that it is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors.

It has a large wooden desk where she keeps her computer screen, a printer and a desk lamp, and at one end of the desk she has two bookshelves. There is also a piece of art hanging in a black frame on one wall, and a table dressed with an orange cloth. Cressida's desk is positioned in front of the window and, if the room overlooks her garden, her recent posts from the property's outdoor space suggest that she has impressive views to work with.

Cressida previously unveiled her garden

Cressida previously took to social media to share a photo in the garden, showing an endless lawn, a patio area with a large L-shaped rattan sofa and cream cushions, a matching side table and even a fire pit. The photo also featured baby lambs sitting on the sofa, which Cressida seems to have as pets at home. She shared more photos of herself holding one of the lambs with the caption, "Instagram vs Reality. Peggy Sue and her sharp little toes."

Cressida lives with her fiancé, property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019 and though their wedding date was yet to be confirmed, it is believed that they may have had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple met while studying at Leeds University.

Prior to meeting Harry, Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014.

