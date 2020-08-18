Today's Hoda Kotb makes surprise revelation about wedding after postponing it The TV host is engaged to Joel Schiffman and had to delay her big day due to the coronavirus pandemic

Today show host Hoda Kotb has given new details about her upcoming wedding to Joel Schiffman, and it might surprise you! While many brides-to-be look forward to going dress shopping, the mother-of-two has revealed that she will be skipping that part of the preparation process, as her mum Sammie has it all sorted. In a segment about whether brides should be spending their money on stocks rather than an expensive dress on Tuesday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the star told her co-host Jenna Bush-Hager: "My mum will pick it. She picked the last one and she will pick this too."

Jenna appeared a little shocked at Hoda's calm attitude towards her dress. "She picked the last one too? Did you even try it on?" she asked. "She bought it, I tried it and it fit. She was right as usual," Hoda said.

Hoda was set to marry Joel this summer, but the couple had to officially postpone their big day at the beginning of August.

The award-winning star confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, admitting that it was a "super bummer" but that she was looking forward to it happening in the future when it was safer to do so.

She told the publication that the main reason behind the decision was the fact her chosen wedding venue was abroad, and that it would "involve people getting on planes".

When they manage to go ahead with their destination wedding, it sounds like it will be at a very special venue. While Hoda hasn't disclosed where they were hoping to tie the knot, she told viewers during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June that it is "our favourite place on earth".

Joel proposed to Hoda during a beach holiday in November, which the star described as a "mum and dad break" as they had gone without their two daughters.

"We ended up having a little dinner on the beach," Hoda told her Today co-stars after announcing the news.

"And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

