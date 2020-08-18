Mrs Hinch left fans speechless with videos of her surprise wedding anniversary celebrations on Monday. The cleaning influencer, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, took to Instagram to share how she and her husband Jamie were marking their 2nd anniversary, including a boat trip, a stay at a hotel and spa treatments for Mrs Hinch.

SEE: Mrs Hinch shares miracle jewellery cleaning hack

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch unveils surprise anniversary celebrations

First up, Sophie and Jamie arrived at the destination for their boat trip. "I got goosebumps seeing this. How cute," she wrote. "We had a food hamper full with cheese and cakes (my fave) and saw so many stunning mansion homes.

"Jamie got to drive the boat too! He loved it! (I was eating lumps of cheese waving at swans.)

MORE: 17 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

"We ended with ice creams and now off to a surprise hotel. I'm really excited! It was perfect thank you. P.S. I'm going to bring my girls on here for a ladies lunch one day, they'll love it."

The couple then headed to a hotel, where Jamie had arranged for their room to be decorated with rose petals and red balloons on the ceiling, and Mrs Hinch's favourite Ben & Jerry's ice cream on tap.

As they wound down for the day, Mrs Hinch was treated to a "foot massage" and said she had "dragged" Jamie down for a treatment of his own, at which she couldn't "stop laughing".

"Perfect ending to a very special day," the influencer captioned her final post. "Goodnight everyone. Your messages had us in stitches tonight. We love you. Sweet dreams. Catch up in the morning!"

Sophie and Jamie married on 17 August 2018 at Gosfield Hall in Essex. The couple returned to the venue for a visit in December 2019, when Mrs Hinch shared a series of photos of the interiors. She opened up about its significance and said, "I was SO excited but as soon as I walked in there, I cried. I cried to the wonderful ladies that were there to meet me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.