Kim Kardashian sets record straight on Kanye West following latest family video The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with the Yeezy founder

Kim Kardashian has stood by her husband following his recent public bipolar episode, and over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new video of her family at their ranch in Wyoming. The beauty mogul posted several clips on Instagram of herself and her four children watching Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir perform outside on their sprawling grounds. The mother-of-four had been asked by several fans whether they were allowed to be meeting with such a large number of people in the current coronavirus pandemic, and quickly set the record straight to reassure everyone that they had followed the necessary guidelines.

MORE: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable in school photos before becoming a famous momager

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

She wrote: "For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting."

Kim Kardashian set the record straight on Kanye West's Sunday Service choir's safety

Kim and her family were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her children. The Poosh founder shared photos from the Wyoming ranch on Instagram, and her youngest son Reign was seen joining in with the choir in one of Kim's videos, along with his cousins North and Saint.

READ: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to her mum's song in must-see video

Kanye was all smiles as he watched his Sunday Service choir perform on the family's ranch

The Kardashian-West family have just returned to Wyoming from a glamping trip in Colorado. Kim and Kanye went away to spend time together and to try and resolve their marriage, following the rapper's public tweets about their personal life, which he later apologised for.

He wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

North West gave sister Chicago a piggyback over to the Sunday Service choir

The reality star previously released a statement asking the public to be understanding towards her husband, and to give her family privacy during this difficult time.

In it, she wrote: "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.