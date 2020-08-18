Look back at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian's wedding on 1st anniversary The Jumanji actor married in Hawaii on 18 August 2019

Congratulations to Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday! The couple married in Hawaii on 18 August 2019 and have since shared several details about their big day with their fans. From their delicious wedding menu to Lauren's stunning £11,000 ($14,500) wedding dress, look back at all of the details from their special day…

When and where did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian get married?

Dwayne and Lauren married in Hawaii on 18 August 2019. Their nuptials took place in an idyllic beachfront location, and the actor has since revealed that they relied on the help of family and friends for wedding planning to ensure their big day remained private.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson married Lauren Hashian on 18 August 2019

Where was Lauren Hashian's wedding dress from?

Lauren looked gorgeous in a Chantilly lace sheath gown by couture bridal designer Mira Zwillinger. It featured a plunging neckline and open-back detailing, with embellished detailing around the waist. The white gown features delicate lace and bead embroidery, and was the perfect choice for their sun-soaked beachfront ceremony.

What was on the couple's wedding menu?

Photos shared by Dwayne revealed that the menu at their reception included a starter of artisanal breads, pastries, fruit, and charcuterie, before an authentic wedding breakfast featuring everything from a stack of pancakes with maple syrup to an open-faced frittata with cheddar cheese, broccoli and applewood smoked bacon.

The food was served up in a casual buffet-style, with guests able to help themselves to dishes, washed down with Veuve Clicquot champagne. Meanwhile, a pretty three-tiered wedding cake adorned with white flowers provided the sweet dessert.

The Rock shared photos of the wedding breakfast on Instagram

What have Dwayne and Lauren said about their wedding?

Dwayne described their wedding day as "spectacular" in an Instagram post thanking his friends and family for their help in making it exceed their expectations. Lauren has also opened up about their wedding, revealing that she first performed her single Step Into a Love Like This – which she has released in honour of their wedding anniversary – privately at their wedding reception.

"Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever," Lauren said.

