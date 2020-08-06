Today show host Hoda Kotb announces upsetting wedding news during lockdown

Hoda Kotb had been looking forward to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman, but has had to postpone her special day as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Today show host confirmed that she has "officially postponed" the ceremony in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, and admitted that it was a "super bummer" but that she was looking forward to it happening in the future when it was safer to do so. She told the publication that the main reason behind the decision was the fact her wedding venue is abroad and that it will "involve people getting on planes".

"We haven't picked our new date. We're just waiting to see what is what with everything," she added.

On when her big day finally happens, she added: "I don't care where we do it, as long as we do it. I want our family and friends to be there, obviously, but the location is kinda secondary."

The doting mum opened up about the wedding in April during an interview with People, revealing: "I'm so happy to say 'I do' and I'm also happy to do it whenever we need to, but as far as I'm concerned, it's a formality now."

Last November, Hoda and Joel got engaged after six years of dating. The couple share two daughters together, Hayley Joy, three, and Hope Catherine, one.

Joel proposed to his fiancée during their holiday, choosing a very romantic location for the special moment. "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach," Hoda told her Today co-stars after announcing the news.

"And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

When they manage to go ahead with their destination wedding, it sounds like it will be at a very special venue. While Hoda hasn't disclosed where they were hoping to tie the knot, she told viewers during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June that it is "our favourite place on earth".

