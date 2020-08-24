Cressida Bonas unveils touching photo following secret wedding The past few months have been a whirlwind for Prince Harry's ex

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas has been reunited with her family following her honeymoon with new husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Cressida took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with Harry, Cressida's sister Pandora Cooper-Key, her sister's boyfriend, and other members of their family. She captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

SEE: Cressida Bonas shares first incredible honeymoon photo after secret wedding

Cressida Bonas shared a family photo on Instagram

Cressida and Harry married in a secret ceremony in July, after being forced to change their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, and headed off on honeymoon shortly after.

It was suspected that the couple may have been in France, and thus narrowly avoided quarantine restrictions after Cressida shared a photo from the destination on social media a day before the new travel guidelines were imposed. It has not been confirmed where they were, but given both the narrow 'travel corridor' that was in place at the time of their trip and the aesthetic of Cressida's photo, France seems a likely location.

MORE: Inside Cressida Bonas' beautiful home with husband Harry

Cressida shared a honeymoon photo on Instagram

Now, it looks as though the couple are safe at home with their family and able to share their just-married excitement.

Cressida and Harry got engaged in August 2019 and ended up exchanging vows in front of only a handful of guests due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, Cressida previously opened up about her intentions for a low-key ceremony in an interview with ES Magazine, and so their final celebrations may not have been world's apart from what they had initially hoped. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don’t think I would."

31-year-old Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, before meeting Harry Wentworth-Stanley while studying at Leeds University.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas discusses mental health on Lorraine

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.