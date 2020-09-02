Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony on 17 July 2020, and it is believed that three people gave speeches at the intimate reception: Beatrice's father Prince Andrew, Edoardo, and Edoardo's stepbrother Alby Shale.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, walked Beatrice down the aisle before she wed Edoardo, before going on to give a special speech in honour of his daughter's union. While details have been kept under wraps, Andrew will surely have made reference to the happiness that Edoardo brings Beatrice, as he welcomed him into the family.

Beatrice's father Prince Andrew gave a speech at her wedding

As tradition dictates, Edoardo also gave a speech as the groom. Much like Andrew, he will no doubt have dedicated much of it to Beatrice and his love for her, while also expressing his gratitude to the Yorks for accepting him as part of their family.

Edoardo's stepbrother Alby Shale was the third to give a speech on the big day. Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf a.k.a. Wolfie served as the best man, but it makes sense that Alby stepped up to take on a speech since Christopher is only three years old.

Edoardo's stepbrother Alby Shale also gave a speech

Prince Andrew, Edoardo and Alby are all likely to have referenced the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it had on the nuptials of Edo and Beatrice. The couple had originally intended to tie the knot on 29 May, but were forced to postpone the event after COVID broke out.

They were also required to limit their guestlist to just 30 guests, after previously having invited over 100 family and friends. A statement released by the royal family confirmed that it was kept to "close family" only, with the Queen and Prince Philip joining other immediate family members. Those who were in attendance were required to follow social distancing guidelines throughout the day.

