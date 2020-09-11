Princess Diana's astrologer reveals best date to propose in 2020 Pop the question with guidance from the Princess of Wales' astrologer

Whether you're planning to pop the question yourself or looking for a few handy hints to help guide your other half, the idea of using astrology to determine your engagement date can be surprisingly comforting, and especially so during the coronavirus pandemic, when life seems largely out of our hands.

Fate removes an element of self-blame and responsibility (if your other half says no, you can put it down to the stars), while working in tandem with your horoscope could make you feel more positive and thus manifest as a culmination of the Law of Attraction (if you believe your partner is going to say yes on a certain date, you'll subconsciously exert more positive emotions which your other half will likely mirror).

In light of this, Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank has shared an insight into the best date left to get engaged in 2020 according to the position of the planets.

Having a timeline to work to can provide a reassuring sense of control

On 24 September, Venus (the planet of love) will come into harmony with Saturn (the teacher of life lessons), says Debbie. This would make a great date to get engaged since commitments will be favoured by the stars for a life-long happy marriage. Combining both Venus and Saturn fuses both love - the foundation of any relationship - and understanding, a vital quality needed to be able to move forward when a couple comes to a hurdle.

Of course, Debbie's date is certainly not the be all and end all (yours or your partners birthdays are also good options as the Sun will illuminate opportunities that may arise within your lifetime) but, where much of life is out of our control, having a guide to adhere to proves very refreshing.

