Love Island star Alex Bowen has taken to Instagram with a series of photos from his incredible wedding day with his now-wife Olivia Buckland. The pair tied the knot on 15 September 2018, making today their second anniversary.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to me beautiful wife," Alex captioned the post. "@Oliviadbowen things have never changed since the first day we met. This was the best day of my life easily. I was going to write something long and in-depth but all I need to say is I love you and I will still make you that cuppa tea every morning for the rest of my life. I promised on that first date! [heart emoji]."

The images showed everything from their first dance to the moment Olivia arrived at the end of the aisle next to Alex, the fireworks at their big day, and Alex's lavish helicopter transport. They married at Gosfield Hall in Olivia's hometown of Essex, after a 20-month long engagement following Alex's proposal in New York on New Year's Eve of 2016.

Olivia, meanwhile, shared her own tribute to the day with their official wedding video. She wrote, "Happy 2 year anniversary baby. @Ab_bowen [heart emoji] My husband, my best friend, my rock, my gorgeous man, my most annoying human, my everything. Forever the luckiest person to have you by my side.

"Being married to you is like finally finding the part of my soul that I was missing. You've got me through so much, I love you unconditionally. What I cannot get through, is this video without crying my freaking eyes out. The most perfect day in the world."

Fellow Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison commented, "Beautiful xx", as well as Hayley Hughes who left a series of heart eye emojis below the clip.

