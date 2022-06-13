10 Love Island stars' seriously stunning weddings and engagements: Who's still coupled up? Who found love outside the villa?

Although many Love Island couples such as Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and Millie Court and Liam Reardon are still loved-up, there are only a few who have become engaged and married since leaving the show.

As the nation watches the new stars look for love and their "type on paper", we remind ourselves of those that have managed to go the distance, from Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt to Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey. Plus, see which contestants have found love outside of the villa…

WATCH: Gemma Owen talks marriage and kids with Davide

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott

They may not have starred in the same season of the reality dating show, but that didn't stop Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott from finding love together. The couple went public with their relationship in July 2020 after Luke after he split from Demi Jones.

They announced their engagement in December 2021 after Luke popped the question under the Northern Lights during a trip to Finland. "The northern lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget," he wrote next to a snap of the pair kissing with Lucie rocking a diamond ring.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

One couple who found lasting love in the 2016 series is Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who were runners-up to Cara and Nathan. The couple got engaged in New York on New Year's Eve that year and hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Essex in September 2018. "Tears, laughs, love and family sums up the day," Alex said of the day in an Instagram post.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced their engagement in February 2021, after Jamie popped the question with the help of their baby daughter Nell, as she was pictured wearing a personalised baby grow which read: "Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?"

Camilla has a unique engagement ring with a sentimental tribute to baby Nell. "I wanted pink tourmalines to be added (Nell’s birthstone) as little Nell has completely changed our lives in a way we could never have imagined, I wanted her to be a part of this moment and therefore this ring," said Jamie.

They got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in 2021, with Camilla sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

What a whirlwind it's been for Dom Lever and Jess Shears since they met in the Love Island villa in 2017! The couple announced their engagement in September 2017, just three months after meeting on the show, and staged a fake wedding ceremony on Good Morning Britain on Valentine's Day 2018.

Jess and Dom sparked outrage over the live nuptials, which took place while they were both dressed in swimwear, with the bride later revealing they planned to host their proper wedding later in the year. They became the second Love Island couple to tie the knot in October 2018, with a wedding ceremony in Mykonos that was attended by just 22 guests. They have even had their first child together.

Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes won the first series of Love Island with Max Morley in 2015, but they split soon after the final and she went on to find love with Dan Lawrey. They got engaged in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy called Presley in June 2019.

However, the former couple sadly split after they suffered a devastating miscarriage with second son Teddy at 19 weeks in November 2020.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan were the winners of Love Island in 2016, and have had a rollercoaster relationship since leaving the villa. The couple split in 2017 when Cara was pregnant with their first child, but reconciled shortly before the birth of their son Freddie-George in December of that year.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2018, with Nathan revealing that he had taken Cara back to the Love Island villa where they first met to pop the question.

Cara jetted off to Magaluf to celebrate her hen do with a group of friends, while Nathan had a fun-filled stag do in Ibiza. The couple then got married in Kent in 2019 in a beautiful countryside ceremony.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes were a fiery couple on Love Island’s season three and their romance did last outside of the villa, but broke down while they filmed their own show, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

Olivia is now engaged to footballer Bradley Dack and ex Chris Hughes has even admitted that Olivia and Bradley are "meant" for each other when he spoke on the Love Island: What Happened Next show.

Sam Bird

Sam Bird appeared on series four of Love Island and despite not entering the villa on day one, still managed to spark a connection with Georgia Steel. The couple split after leaving the villa, but now Sam has found love elsewhere. Sam proposed to fellow reality star Kailah Casillas while they were on holiday in Greece. The couple - who began their romance online - tied the knot in Gibraltar in 2022.

Marcel Sommerville

Marcel and Gabby were a strong couple in the third series of Love Island, but they broke up in the outside world. Marcel is now engaged and expecting a baby with Rebecca Valieria. So although the Blazin’ Squad star didn’t find Love from the villa, he is now happily settled down.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

The first series of Love Island drew to a dramatic close when Jon Clark popped the question to girlfriend Hannah Elizabeth just a few weeks after they first met. The couple finished second in the series, but called off their wedding in October that year after a string of rows.

