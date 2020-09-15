Dermot O'Leary reveals sweet nickname for newborn son as he marks special anniversary with wife Dee Koppang The couple welcomed their son back in June

Dermot O'Leary paid tribute to his "legend" wife, Dee Koppang, as they marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside three never-before-seen wedding snaps: "Eight years and counting today, married to this legend... not (@andrew_chaplin_director... see pic three, although he is a catch)."

MORE: Dermot O'Leary's wife shares brand new photo of baby son Kasper

Revealing the adorable nickname they have for their son Kasper, he added: "@deekoppangoleary Mother of Cats and Kasps. Three cats and one bubba later. The best of times. Love you bub. X."

The three pictures the radio presenter shared show the couple on their wedding day, which took place on 14 September 2012, ten years after they first started dating.

In the first snap, the couple can be seen sitting on a sofa outside Chiddingstone Castle, where their reception took place.

The other two photos show the pair posing next to two big flashy 'D' signs inside the tent where they danced the night away with guests such as Holly Willoughby, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Friends of the star rushed to comment on the beautiful tribute, with Ore Oduba writing: "Congrats mate, beautiful times." Alan Carr said: "Awww happy anniversary!!!" Whilst actress Nicola Coughlan added: "Happy Anniversary you legends."

A fan however, wondered if they had been able to celebrate the day by being reunited with Dermot's wedding ring, which was recently stolen.

READ: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang: see photos

"Hoping you got your ring back? Happy Anniversary," a follower wrote.

On Saturday, Dee gave fans an update on the situation. Sharing a candid snap of herself holding up the V sign with her hand, TV producer Dee revealed that the police have finally been able to identify the thief - and it's all thanks to the power of social media!

"Hey. It's been a while," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for all your messages re: the nasty thief. We know WHO it is now. Thank you social media... Police just need to catch him now..."