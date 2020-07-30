Want your flower girl to look like Princess Charlotte? Snap up these pretty dresses while you can We'd never guess some of these dresses start at just £20

We've never seen a flower girl who looks quite as cute as Princess Charlotte. The gorgeous daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been a flower girl on a few occasions now and each time she has made us go all heart eye over her outfits.

WATCH: See Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Back in 2017, the young royal stole the show at her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding in the cutest dress by Pepa & Company. Charlotte's cute cream frock featured a Victorian twist - it had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail. She even had a lovely flower crown made from gypsophila.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable at the wedding of Pippa Middleton

If you are getting married and are wondering what to dress your flower girls in - head to Ghost asap. The high-end brand has a selection of little dresses that look just like Princess Charlotte's, and better still, they are currently reduced to just £36 in the sale.

Ghost has the most beautful flower girl dresses with a royal edge

And what's more, in the campaign shots, the model is a dead ringer for the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis. There are twenty dresses available, and they come fully-lined and are cut from a luxury satin fabric.

Millie flower girl dress, £36, Ghost

What's more, they come in five different shades from mint green to blush pink, so no matter what colour scheme you have, there will be a frock for your bride tribe. They have the same Victorian-style look and have large bows at the back as well and are available in ages 2-10.

Mia flower girl dress, £36, Ghost

And who can forget just a year later in 2018 when Charlotte was a flower girl for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding? The Princess wore a custom-made white silk dress by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller (who also designed Meghan's gown) and all eyes were on the three-year-old who made everyone smile when she cheekily poked her tongue out at the crowd as she entered the chapel.

Princess Charlotte wore a Givenchy dress at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Featuring a similar silhouette to Charlotte's Givenchy gown, this Monsoon Henrietta flower girl dress also has delicate faux-pearl embellishment across the bodice and a tie waist belt.

Henrietta flower girl dress, £55, Monsoon

Every little girl will feel like a Princess in this white bridesmaid dress, which features a sequin belt and full skirt with tulle underlay.

Sequin belted bridesmaid dress, £50, John Lewis & Partners

This pretty embroidered prom dress is reminiscent of the dress Charlotte wore for her aunt and uncle's big day, with the addition of a cute Peter Pan collar and delicate embroidery.

Embroidered shirred prom dress, £21-£25, Next

