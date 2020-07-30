﻿
Princess-Charlotte-flower-girl-dresses

Want your flower girl to look like Princess Charlotte? Snap up these pretty dresses while you can

We'd never guess some of these dresses start at just £20

Laura Sutcliffe

We've never seen a flower girl who looks quite as cute as Princess Charlotte. The gorgeous daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been a flower girl on a few occasions now and each time she has made us go all heart eye over her outfits.

RELATED: 8 wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle's

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Back in 2017, the young royal stole the show at her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding in the cutest dress by Pepa & Company. Charlotte's cute cream frock featured a Victorian twist - it had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail. She even had a lovely flower crown made from gypsophila. 

kate-middleton-princess-charlotte

Princess Charlotte looked adorable at the wedding of Pippa Middleton

If you are getting married and are wondering what to dress your flower girls in - head to Ghost asap. The high-end brand has a selection of little dresses that look just like Princess Charlotte's, and better still, they are currently reduced to just £36 in the sale.

princess-charlotte-lookalike

Ghost has the most beautful flower girl dresses with a royal edge

And what's more, in the campaign shots, the model is a dead ringer for the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis. There are twenty dresses available, and they come fully-lined and are cut from a  luxury satin fabric.

GALLERY: The most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys

pink-flower-girl-dress

Millie flower girl dress, £36, Ghost

SHOP NOW

What's more, they come in five different shades from mint green to blush pink, so no matter what colour scheme you have, there will be a frock for your bride tribe. They have the same Victorian-style look and have large bows at the back as well and are available in ages 2-10. 

ghost-flower-girl-dress

Mia flower girl dress, £36, Ghost

SHOP NOW

And who can forget just a year later in 2018 when Charlotte was a flower girl for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding? The Princess wore a custom-made white silk dress by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller (who also designed Meghan's gown) and all eyes were on the three-year-old who made everyone smile when she cheekily poked her tongue out at the crowd as she entered the chapel. 

Princess-Charlotte-bridesmaid-Meghan-wedding

Princess Charlotte wore a Givenchy dress at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Featuring a similar silhouette to Charlotte's Givenchy gown, this Monsoon Henrietta flower girl dress also has delicate faux-pearl embellishment across the bodice and a tie waist belt.

Monsoon-Henrietta-pearl-embellished-dress

Henrietta flower girl dress, £55, Monsoon

SHOP NOW

Every little girl will feel like a Princess in this white bridesmaid dress, which features a sequin belt and full skirt with tulle underlay.

John-Lewis-sequin-belt-bridesmaid-dress

Sequin belted bridesmaid dress, £50, John Lewis & Partners

SHOP NOW

This pretty embroidered prom dress is reminiscent of the dress Charlotte wore for her aunt and uncle's big day, with the addition of a cute Peter Pan collar and delicate embroidery.

Next-flower-girl-dress

Embroidered shirred prom dress, £21-£25, Next

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about princess charlotte

More news