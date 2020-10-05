Lily Collins reveals details of her VERY unique engagement ring Everything you need to know about Lily Collins’ beautiful diamond

As Lily Collins’ latest show, Emily in Paris, becomes an overnight sensation, she has shared more details about her exciting proposal – and that incredible engagement ring!

Since the proposal, Lily has uploaded a number of Instagram posts, showing off her stunning engagement ring. In one, she simply says: “My favourite new accessory”.

Lily's ring could be worth up to $100,000 dollars

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lily revealed more about the precious ring: “It’s a rose-cut diamond. Charlie designed it with Irene”. Irene of Irene Neuwirth Jewellery, who’s brand is famed for its interesting coloured stones.

Also in the live interview, Kelly Ripa informed Lily that: "Those diamonds yield the longest marriages". A great omen for Lily and fiancé Charlie.

Lily's fiancé Charlie helped design the unique ring

The ring has a bezel setting, which means it is fully affixed to the band. This is quite unusual for an engagement ring, but it means it is much more secure than a prong setting. So there’s no chance of Lily’s diamond becoming loose, which is a good job as this unique ring would also come with a spectacular price tag.

Experts have been quoted to say the ring could cost up to a whopping $100,000 dollars.

Lily's fiancé Charlie used self-timer to capture the beautiful moment

Lily first announced the good news by sharing a photo on Instagram which revealed the moment partner Charlie McDowell got down on one knee. This magic moment happened in front of a breathtaking mountainous backdrop in New Mexico, while the couple were on a road trip together.

Lily plays Emily Cooper in new Netflix show, Emily in Paris. From the makers of Sex and the City, fans are already “hooked” and “obsessed” and enquiring about a second season. One Instagram user even said: “NEED A SEASON 2, wait no, I need 20 seasons more!!!”.

