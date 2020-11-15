Revealed: Mo Farah & wife Tania's beautiful wedding photo

Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania married on 3 April 2010, and on their eight anniversary in 2018, Tania shared a previously unseen photo from their special day.

The sweet snapshot shows the newlyweds smiling for the camera shortly after tying the knot in 2010. I'm A Celebrity star Mo can be seen beaming as he proudly stands next to his wife, who looks beautiful in her white wedding gown and a tiara.

Alongside the image, Tania wrote: "Today marks 8 years of marriage, 10 years of love and 21 years of friendship. Happy anniversary Sir #weddinganniversary #goingstrong #forever #farahfamily." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one remarking: "I am so happy for you guys. To have each other in both corners, without you Mo wouldn’t be where he is, without you he wouldn’t be able to do that he does. You guys were always meant for each other. I'm so happy for you."

Tania and Mo have been married since 2010 and are parents to four children together; Rhianna, who Tania gave birth to before she started dating Mo, twin daughters Aisha and Amani, and son Hussein. The couple first met when Tania was 11 and they went to the same school in Feltham, west London. In an interview with the Telegraph in September 2016, Tania said she and Mo were like "brother and sister" for several years until they left school and grew apart. It was on when Tania was 22 that they reconnected on Facebook and began a romantic relationship.

Mo's intense training regime means that he spends six months of the year away from his family, leaving Tania to feel like a "single mum" much of time. "I'm a very full-time mum, that’s all I can be when he's gone," she told the publication. "I don’t get a night out, a day off. In fact, the last time I was sick, I remember thinking, 'I can't be sick right now. There's nobody here to take the reins. If I'm sick, it will all fall apart."

But, she said, Mo more than makes up for it when he is back at home, describing the Olympian as a "super hands-on" dad. "He does everything I do, and more – he takes the girls out a lot more than I do. It's his way of making up for all the time he's away, and he has one-on-one time with all of them," she said. "He's also very disciplined. He makes Rhianna run every so often on the treadmill. She doesn't like that, but it's good for her. She's very active but eats an awful lot, so it's important to have that balance of being healthy. He's very firm with whatever he decides for the kids, whether it's diet, exercise, bed times of TV time. I'm happy to take a backseat when he comes home."

