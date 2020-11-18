I'm A Celeb stars' jaw-dropping homes: Jordan North, Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, more The contestants have some seriously impressive properties

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Is currently being filmed at Gwyrch Castle, Abergele in North Wales, but the contestants' private homes are a lot more lavish. From Vernon Kay's stunning family home in Buckinghamshire to DJ Jordan North's beautiful apartment in Burnley, we've rounded up the very best inside photos…

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay lives with his wife and Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and their children. Tess previously filmed a video inside their kitchen, revealing a monochrome colour scheme with white walls and cabinets offset by black glossy worktops and stainless steel appliances.

Vernon and Tess also have a stunning reception area, complete with a grey sofa with cabriole legs and yellow and white cushions, and two topiary trees on display in the windows.

Vernon and Tess have a huge open-plan kitchen and living room, with an enormous skylight, and a collection of duck egg blue sofas and armchairs.

Jordan North

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North lives in a beautiful apartment in Burnley. He previously shared a photo taken in his living room, decorated with clean white walls and wooden floors. He has furnished it with a modern grey sofa, and a circular white table with a silver base, where he keeps a retro radio and a drinks tray.

Jordan North also has his own balcony. It's built with ridged wooden floorboards, and Jordan keeps various wooden flowerbeds outside.

Mo Farah

Olympic champion Mo Farah shares his home with his wife Tania and their four children in London. He previously shared a glimpse inside his living room, featuring an L-shaped cream sofa and a framed photo of himself mounted upon the wall. The couple also have a selection of exercise equipment in the room, including a rowing machine and a treadmill.

Beverley Callard

Coronation Street star Beverley lives in Manchester with her husband and his son. The couple recently renovated their entire property, and Beverley has unveiled various spaces on social media. The kitchen follows a unique design with yellow and orange furniture, and an aged brass wall. Vaulted ceilings with a skylight add to the architectural aesthetic.

Beverley's living room follows a muted colour scheme, with a brown Chesterfield sofa, and striped brown and cream carpets. Soft lilac curtains, sheepskin winged armchairs and a crystal chandelier lend a note of glamour.

Giovanna Fletcher

Author and Happy Mum podcast producer Giovanna Fletcher lives with her husband and former McFly star Tom, along with their three children. The kitchen, dining and living room form an open space, with an exposed brick wall, and vivid green kitchen cupboards and an island.

Giovanna has her own office, which follows a pastel-hued colour scheme including pale blue cupboards, and a baby pink shelf.

AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ moved into his own apartment in London in 2019, and he has since transformed it into an impressive bachelor pad. The living room features modern furniture including a grey leather egg chair, a glass dining table and white leather dining chairs.

AJ has added a pop of colour to his bedroom via mustard yellow pillows, a bed throw, and a painting positioned on top of a white chest of drawers.

Hollie Arnold

Paralympian Hollie Arnold lives in a property she bought in 2018 in Shepshed, and she has since made it her own. Her bedroom features light brown carpets and salmon pink walls, which Holly has decorated with a string of faux-roses, and shelves holding house plants and an ornament reading 'H' for her initial.

Another photo taken in her bedroom shows that she keeps her hair scrunchies arranged on string pegs, and there is a hexagonal mirror, framed with more faux roses.

Jessica Plummer

Actress Jessica Plummer, who played Chantelle in EastEnders, lives in London with her daughter Noa. The bathroom is built with cream and black tiles, and silver fittings including taps and door handles.

The focal point of Jessica's living room is a traditional black fireplace, which sits between two alcoves with exposed shelves. Jessica has added colour via a mustard yellow armchair, and pink storage boxes.

Russell Watson

Newcomer to the show and opera singer Russell Watson and his wife Louise own a sprawling Cheshire home, complete with an enormous garden and an outdoor terrace, which he previously invited HELLO! into.

Inside, he has an impressive black Yamaha grand piano in the living room, matching the grey and black patterned wallpaper.

