The first photo of Ant and Dec at the I'm a Celebrity castle is here – and wow I'm a Celebrity is back!

Ant and Dec took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that they’ve arrived at the Welsh castle where this year's series of I'm a Celebrity is being filmed – and it looks incredible.

Sharing a photo of themselves masked up in front of the striking structure, the cheeky duo wrote: "We’re heeerrrreee! Kings of the castle or a pair of dirty rascals?"

It wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of their post to express their excitement.

"Can't wait gents," wrote one.

The castle looks incredible!

"Can't wait to see the show guys, it's going to be fantastic," added another, with a third writing: "Can't wait, think it's going to be a good one."

We second that!

This year's contestants will be camping at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

The historic castle is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and boasts a sprawling design and turrets spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822, and it's said to be haunted by several of its former residents.

Ant and Dec are back on hosting duties

The Countess's Tower is one of the most paranormally active areas in the castle and is situated within the gardens which are said to be haunted by Countess Dundonald herself.

The new season of the hit show is just six days away from hitting our screens, and the full official line-up was finally revealed on Monday.

Stars heading to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, include Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Strictly's AJ Pritchard, EastEnders' Shane Richie as well as Jessica Plummer, presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard.