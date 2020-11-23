Vernon Kay in trouble over I'm A Celebrity wedding vow renewal story Vernon Kay and Tess Daly renewed their wedding vows five years ago

As Vernon Kay told the romantic story of his surprise vow renewal ceremony on I'm a Celebrity, the world watched on with twinkling eyes. But Beverley Callard's husband Jon McEwan wasn't best pleased as he joked on Loose Women that Vernon had "stolen his thunder", because he was planning the same thing for wife Beverley upon her exit from the castle.

Jon McEwan spoke to Loose Women Andrea McLean, Brenda Edwards, Linda Robson and Judi Love on Monday about his and Beverley's relationship, revealing he had planned to renew his vows with the Coronation Street star when she left the I'm A Celebrity castle.

Jon confessed that Vernon's romantic tale had "stolen his thunder" and it has now forced him to "up his game a little bit".

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay originally married in 2003 and they renewed their vows in France five years ago. Vernon told his fellow Castle-dwellers about his thoughtful gesture, including how he masterminded the whole trip and vow renewal ceremony.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay got married in 2003

He even arranged for Tess' then stylist to create multiple dresses for her so she would have a selection to choose from when the big day was sprung on her.

Giovanna Fletcher and Jessica Plummer were among the campmates to gush about the romantic story – and the outpouring of love continued online when Tess Daly shared a throwback to the very special day.

Captioning the post, Tess Wrote: "So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows.

"Here’s a picture from that special day @vernonkay @imacelebrity."

One fan commented: "Lovely thing for him to do" and another agreed: "What a beautiful, romantic thing to do."

