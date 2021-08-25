Martine McCutcheon sparks speculation with cryptic wedding dress photo

Former Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon posted a stunning photo of herself wearing an elegant ivory gown to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, but penned a cryptic message over her post that left us all with questions.

READ: Martine McCutcheon bravely details her health battle - fans reach out

The glamorous mother-of-one looked like a royal as she stepped into a palatial room with grand floor-to-ceiling windows. Wearing an ethereal satin gown complete with bardot sleeves and delicate straps across the back, Martine could have been a bride in the showstopping ivory ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares nude selfie as she tidies the house

The Love Actually actress married singer Jack McManus at Lake Como in September 2012 after being in a relationship for four years, giving birth to their son Rafferty soon after. She wore a vintage-style lace gown for her nuptials at Villa Balbianello, confirming the dreamy dress in her latest Instagram post wasn't a throwback from the day she tied the knot…

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off endless legs in white miniskirt - but fans have one big question

"I don't do normality for very long… right!" penned Martine. "I'm off out this week! Don't know where but I'm going!" she continued.

Martine looked like a royal bride as she stepped into a palatial room

The glamorous mother has just returned from a relaxing family holiday with her husband and her six-year-old son, so perhaps the normality of life at home has got her seeking some escapism!

MORE: EastEnders' Martine McCutcheon's family home is a musical haven

Martine's post comes just after the 45-year-old shared some major news with her fans - and they couldn't have been happier for her.

Martine reminisced on her wedding day on her and Jack's anniversary

The star has been causing quite a stir online in recent months, with followers noting her slender and toned figure and her radiant appearance.

And now she has revealed one of the ways she maintains her flawless, youthful complexion.

"Hello All! I have been keeping a little secret to myself but I am now super excited to be able to share with you all what I have been working on in the last couple of months…," Martine began her post. "I am SO proud and delighted to announce that I am the Face of @therapieclinic UK & Ireland."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.