Lisa Snowdon heartbroken as she is forced to cancel her wedding - details The I'm a Celebrity star has opened up about the decision

Lisa Snowdon has revealed that she has been forced to cancel her wedding due to the current coronavirus pandemic, adding that the decision had left her "heartbroken". The I'm a Celebrity star, 48, was set to marry fiancé, 40-year-old George Smart, in a ceremony in Japan later this year, however, has been left with no choice but to postpone the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nine of the most stunning celebrity wedding dresses

Speaking to New magazine, Lisa explained: "It is heartbreaking having to cancel our wedding and we’d hoped we’d get married in Japan, but now George and I are going with the flow. We don’t even really discuss it and we are going to leave it until next year, there’s no point in planning anything and everything has been put on hold."

MORE: Lisa Snowdon returns to This Morning in the most gorgeous silky statement blouse

Lisa and George

MORE: Lisa Snowdon's floral Zara co-ord sends This Morning fans wild

The happy couple have been engaged for more than two years, announcing their wedding news exclusively to HELLO! in January 2017. At the time, Lisa told the magazine: "I feel so lucky going into 2017 being engaged to my best friend and my soulmate George. The engagement was such a lovely surprise and the proposal was just perfect, it was at home - very private and low-key."

She continued: "Christmas was magical and George just took me away to New York to celebrate my birthday and set up a surprise party for me. I'm not sure when or where we will get married yet - it could be this year but if not it will definitely be next year. I can’t wait!"

In March, the TV star and her fiancé started suffering from coronavirus symptoms and self-isolated as a result. Once she was able to get out of bed, Lisa told Metro: "I feel so grateful to be out of bed and just to be able to breathe properly. The pain was so bad in my lungs, I literally felt like someone was sitting on my chest."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.