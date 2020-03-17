Lisa Snowdon's floral Zara co-ord sends This Morning fans wild

To say we're slightly obsessed with Lisa Snowdon's colourful co-ord would be an understatement. The TV presenter appeared on Tuesday's instalment of This Morning to discuss spring fashion, and she looked absolutely stunning dressed in what she described as "Flower Power PJs"!

Lisa paired her Zara co-ord with Topshop mules

Lisa stepped out in funky black culottes covered with huge orange flowers and a comfortable elasticated waist paired with a matching pyjama-style shirt, all put together by stylist Amber Jackson who also works closely with Rochelle Humes. Both items are from Zara and come with bargain high-street price tags, with the trousers costing just £29.99 and the top coming in at £25.99. While either part would work as fabulous statement pieces when worn by themselves, Lisa has made us desperate for spring so we have an excuse to show off the entire ensemble.

Floral culottes, £29.99, floral pyjama-style top, £25.99, Zara

Turning to the high street once again for her chic shoes, Lisa finished off her outfit with black Topshop mules. With a pointed toe, striped fabric and statement buckle, they look far more expensive than their £46 retail price. The 48-year-old wore her dark hair in glamorous waves and opted for natural daytime makeup for an effortlessly elegant vibe.

Buckle mules, £46, Topshop

"Working from home but still want to look chic kinda vibes....Stay safe people," Lisa wrote next to a photo of herself modelling the outfit, and it wasn't long before fans showered her with compliments. "Blooming marvellous ensemble", one wrote and another agreed, adding: "What a beautiful woman you are Lisa."

If like us, you've noticed that Lisa's skin has been looking extra dewy recently, then you'll be pleased to hear facialist and skincare expert Lisa Franklin has revealed the secret to her flawless complexion. "Regular treatments and a personalised home care routine," said Lisa (Franklin). She added that they use a bespoke skincare routine, which has recently included Endospheres Therapy to help strengthen Lisa's skin tissue.

