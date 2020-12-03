The controversial detail in Michelle Obama's unearthed wedding photo

The former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama is a strong, independent women who knows her own mind – and that's very clear from an unearthed wedding snap which reveals she chose black outfits for her bridesmaids to wear when she married Barack Obama. Some would say wearing black to a wedding is a faux pas, but Michelle did away with tradition.

The vintage photograph, taken on their 1992 wedding day is shot at the couple's wedding reception, which was held at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. Michelle's chosen bridesmaids wore matching black gowns, and the bridal party included Barack Obama's sisters, who stand either side of bride Michelle.

Michelle Obama chose black bridesmaid dresses

Despite going against the grain for her maids, Michelle kept her bridal look quite traditional with an all-white ensemble. She looked radiant with her hair swept back, oversized earrings and a pop of red lipstick. Her dress was a stunning gown which featured a statement Bardot neckline and long sleeves. Her crisp white gown and veil were matched to her floral bouquet of white roses.

They said "I do" at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago and Michelle's brother walked her down the aisle.

The couple have been married for 28 years

The couple's love story began when they met at a law firm, where Michelle was actually asked to mentor Barack.

Michelle told ABC News about her surprise proposal: "We were at a restaurant having dinner to celebrate the fact that he had finished the bar

"And that was supposedly the reason. And then the waiter came over with the dessert and a tray. And there was the ring. And I was completely shocked."

The couple have recently celebrated 28 years of marriage, however, Michelle is forever the realist and speaks candidly about their relationship. Speaking in an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, she said: "There's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

