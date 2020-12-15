Binky Felstead's Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired bridesmaid dress for Ollie Locke's wedding – see photo

Made in Chelsea's 20th season concluded on a high with the emotional wedding of Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke. Close friend Binky Felstead stepped into the role of bridesmaid and wowed everyone in an extravagant pink dress – and it looked very similar to Sarah Jessica Parker's style.

MORE: Lucy Watson's wedding plans - everything you need to know

Loading the player...

Go behind the scenes at Ollie and Gareth's Made in Chelsea wedding

The star wore a beautiful gown designed by Paul Costello that featured a floral pattern, puffball sleeves and a dramatic high-low hem line. For a ballet outing in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker once donned a similar statement pink gown with billowing material with look-at-me puffy sleeves.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a show-stopping pink number in New York

Fans shared their adoration for the bridesmaid look when Binky posted two images on her Instagram account. One follower commented: "Dress of dreams" and another agreed: "That dress is amazing."

Binky captioned the images: "Wow what an emotional last part to MIC’s episode last night ... two gorgeous boys getting married in the most magical place, and ready to start their exciting future as husband and husband together.

Binky Felstead looked stunning at the Natural History Museum

"A LOT of messages about this stunning pink number - all thanks to @paulcostelloeofficial for getting me ready so last minute for a very flamboyant wedding!"

READ: Bride-to-be Binky Felstead has genius COVID-friendly solution to wedding dress shopping

READ: Clever ways to celebrate your would-be wedding date in lockdown

During the ceremony, Binky stood up to make a heartfelt speech that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house. In her speech, she said: "You have taught us that love can defy the odds… Today under this mask I am beaming because you have met your perfect match. We are stood in the room under a blue whale who is incidentally called Hope – she is the perfect symbol. Hope is what we all need right now and hope is what you so beautifully demonstrate."

Binky also shared a behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready

Fellow co-star Olivia Bentley also had an important role to play in the big day – being both bridesmaid and ring bearer. She also went for a very glamorous look and wore a show-stopping black floor-length gown. She teamed it with a choker of dazzling diamonds and a bold red lip.

READ: Mark Wright opens up about sister Jess' wedding

The romantic ceremony took place at London's Natural History Museum. As it was during the coronavirus pandemic, guests were required to wear face masks and stay two meters apart.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.