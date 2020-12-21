Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez with a super-sweet Instagram post where she also showed off her jaw-dropping ring – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.

The enormous engagement ring is comprised of a large oval diamond and a uniquely placed delicate pearl. Ariana has revealed a ring with a very similar pearl before which was a gift from her grandparents, leading people to think that her special engagement ring could have been designed around this sentimental gem.

Ariana's very unique engagement ring

In 2014, she tweeted a picture of a gold pearl ring, captioning it: "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

Ariana's grandfather's tie pin was made into a ring for the star

Fan's clocked it with one commenting: "It was made from her Grandpa's tie pin" on her engagement post.

The singer announced her exciting news to her 211 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a series of pictures. Some showed the couple all loved up hugging and smiling and two were focused on Ariana's incredible ring.

Ariana announced her engagement to the world on Sunday

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave HELLO! a valuation of this extremely unique ring: "One of the most unique engagement rings I've ever seen. This avant-garde pairing should be applauded by the fashion world. I would estimate the value of this ring is north of $350,000."

The 27-year-old simply captioned the images: "Forever n then some."

