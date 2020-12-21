﻿
Ariana Grande's $350,000 engagement ring has a tear-jerking hidden meaning

Hit-maker Ariana is engaged to Dalton Gomez

Rachel Avery

Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez with a super-sweet Instagram post where she also showed off her jaw-dropping ring – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.

The enormous engagement ring is comprised of a large oval diamond and a uniquely placed delicate pearl. Ariana has revealed a ring with a very similar pearl before which was a gift from her grandparents, leading people to think that her special engagement ring could have been designed around this sentimental gem.

ariana-grande-ring

Ariana's very unique engagement ring

In 2014, she tweeted a picture of a gold pearl ring, captioning it: "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."

ariana-grandpa-ring

Ariana's grandfather's tie pin was made into a ring for the star

Fan's clocked it with one commenting: "It was made from her Grandpa's tie pin" on her engagement post.

The singer announced her exciting news to her 211 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a series of pictures. Some showed the couple all loved up hugging and smiling and two were focused on Ariana's incredible ring.

ariana-dalton

Ariana announced her engagement to the world on Sunday

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave HELLO! a valuation of this extremely unique ring: "One of the most unique engagement rings I've ever seen. This avant-garde pairing should be applauded by the fashion world. I would estimate the value of this ring is north of $350,000."

The 27-year-old simply captioned the images: "Forever n then some."

