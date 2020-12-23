6 ways Cressida Bonas' Covid wedding broke with tradition

In an article she wrote for The Spectator about her "Covid wedding", Cressida Bonas poured her heart out about her non-traditional wedding day – revealing it was "imperfect yet perfect". From her pre-worn wedding dress to the lack of hymns due to the coronavirus restrictions, we discover the ways her impulse wedding broke with all of the traditional wedding rules.

SEE: The celebs (and royals) who married during the pandemic

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas gives a rare look inside her kitchen

Cressida Bonas planned her wedding in just two weeks

Planning a wedding can take months, if not years – but with ever-changing restrictions and ongoing uncertainty, Cressida and Harry Wentworth-Stanley decided to take the plunge and plan their big day in just two weeks. Bravo!

Cressida Bonas chose a pre-worn, high-street wedding dress

Finding a dream dress is a mammoth task for any bride, but with a wedding in two weeks the odds were against Cressida. "I marched up and down Oxford Street on the hunt for a wedding dress," she explained, until she had an epiphany. Going on to say: "I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video." And that's exactly what she wore!

SHOP: You could buy Cressida Bonas' exact wedding dress

SEE: 11 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Cressida and Harry are now happily married

Cressida Bonas had no hymns or singing at her wedding

Cressida admitted in the article that the restriction on wind instruments and singing was "a disappointment for a musical family," but revealed that it was a "moving service" nonetheless.

Cressida Bonas couldn't have all of her family there

Getting married during a global pandemic means a lot of restrictions and limiting numbers was something Cressida found difficult. In The Spectator piece, she said: "It was impossible for them to be there, but the whole time I just wished they were."

Cressida Bonas swapped heels for trainers after the ceremony

The down-to-earth bride decided to switch up her pristine wedding day heels for a pair of comfortable trainers after she said 'I do' and once you learn of the couple's wedding transport, you'll understand why…

Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe caught the couple riding off on horseback

REVEALED: This Covid-19 bride had a genius wedding day solution

Cressida Bonas had horseback wedding transport

A traditional mode of transport for newlyweds may be a vintage car like the one Prince William and Kate Middleton opted for, however, Cressida and her new husband decided to depart on horseback. After the church she explained that they "rode away on horses," adding: "We rode off into the stormy weather and into our future life."

One tradition Cressida did inadvertently stick with was being fashionably late to the church. Cressida confessed: "We got lost on our way… a supposedly 20-minute journey took an hour." Despite the odds being against them, it sounds like they managed to have a memorable and very special day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.