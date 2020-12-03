This Covid-19 bride's wedding day solution is genius Megan and Tom's original wedding was postponed due to the pandemic

Bride Megan Kennedy got married during the coronavirus pandemic – and due to the Covid-secure restrictions, she was only allowed 15 people in attendance. She made the heart-warming decision to have her grandmothers, Gillian Holloway and Mary Kennedy, as her bridesmaids – and the pictures are ridiculously cute!

"My grandmothers were always the most important guests for me, we are very close and I really could not imagine getting married without them with me," Megan exclusively told HELLO!.

Megan Kennedy had her grandmothers as bridesmaids!

When Megan's dream wedding day was cancelled in March, she pragmatically postponed until October. However, as it got closer to that date, she realised that it would have to be postponed again. With the big day re-scheduled for September 2021, Megan and her partner Tom decided to go ahead and marry this year with a smaller ceremony.

The bride-to-be had 10 people in her bridal party originally, but she knew that wouldn't be possible with the new rules, so an alternative had to be sought. She eventually settled on having her grandmothers as bridesmaids.

Megan and Tom went ahead with a small wedding during the pandemic

Megan recalls making the decision: "We had to really think through if it was a responsible decision to ask them to be there, as this was their only trip out for a social reason since March and they had both been shielding, as they are 80 and 90 years old."

Megan added: "They both thought it was hilarious. They were so excited and really embraced being in the spotlight for a few hours." And the lovely wedding photographs, shot by Kristian Leven, speak for themselves as Mary and Gillian are beaming alongside Megan outside the church.

Megan and her guests had to keep to coronavirus restrictions

Megan recalls her wedding day: "At first I was a little sad arriving at the church knowing that none of my friends and so few family members would be watching us get married, but having so many people outside and then seeing my grandmas at the church instantly changed that."

