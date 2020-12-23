We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon allowed her sons to have creative freedom when it came to decorating their Christmas gingerbread house this year – but she was left regretful when she saw the outcome!

The Loose Women star's eldest children Zach, 12, and Leighton, eight, opted for two very controversial ingredients for the classic snack, with no gingerbread in sight!

A photo on her Instagram Stories showed a small structure made of shortbread biscuits which had a hole in the middle for a door and lots of white icing on top, which the pair had used to stick down chocolate bars in the shape of roof tiles.

Not just any chocolate bars, they were Stacey's favourite limited-edition snack, orange Daim bars.

"So the boys asked if they could make their gingerbread houses on their own. I was like, 'Sure! Anything to get you off the games.' I instantly regret my decision," she told her followers.

The Loose Women star's sons used all her Daim bars for their unusual gingerbread house

"They've used every single last one of my limited edition mini orange Daims," she added, before continuing, "Apparently they're the perfect roof tiles. Oh well, hopefully they'll come out again next year. At least the Playstations are off." Silver linings, Stacey!

The 31-year-old's family are not the only ones to get baking over the festive – which is not surprising considering everyone is spending more time than ever at home. Reese Witherspoon, Madonna's twins Estere and Stelle, and even the Queen's royal chefs have also unveiled their own more traditional versions of gingerbread houses this year.

Mum-of-three Stacey has always been very creative in the kitchen, often transforming healthy snacks into animals for her children, so it comes as no surprise that her sons have already begun to take after her.

Some of her most memorable culinary creations include the cute hedgehog snacks she made with some madeleine cakes and chocolate sprinkles and the creepy spider cookies she whipped up for Halloween. For the latter, Stacey placed two Maltesers on top of a cookie and added eight long black spindly legs using icing.

